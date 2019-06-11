Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) on Behalf of Sunlands Stockholders and Encourages Sunlands Investors to Contact the Firm

06/11/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) on behalf of Sunlands stockholders.  Our investigation concerns whether Sunlands has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 22, 2018, Sunlands successfully completed its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), issuing 13 million shares at $11.50 per share.  Since the IPO, Sunlands stock has declined over 80% to close at $2.26 per share on June 11, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sunlands shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Sunlands please go to https://bespc.com/stg/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
