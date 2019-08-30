Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages The RealReal Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) on behalf of The RealReal stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether The RealReal has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On June 28, 2019 The RealReal completed its IPO, offering shares at $20.00 and subsequently raising $300 million in proceeds. On August 14, 2019, shares of The RealReal plunged 14.8% after the company announced its second quarter 2019 results. The results included an EBITDA loss of $20.9 million and a free cash flow loss of $32.1 million. The stock currently trades at $13.61 per share, a 32% decline from The RealReal's IPO share price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired The RealReal shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into The RealReal please go to https://bespc.com/real. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:34pPBF LOGISTICS LP : Energy to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
PR
06:32pTHIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Holding in Thin Film Electronics ASA
AQ
06:32pMICROSOFT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
06:27pPAMPA ENERGIA S A : Increase on Share Buyback Plan, Call for Shareholders' Meeting and Repurchase of Own Corporate Bonds
PU
06:27pMOUNTAIN CHINA RESORTS : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results
AQ
06:24pAnnouncing VanEck Vectors ETFs' August 2019 Distributions
BU
06:22pFINAL SUMMARY VOTING MAP - SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - AUGUST 30, 2019, AT 10 : 40 a.m.
PU
06:22pFINAL SUMMARY VOTING MAP - SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - AUGUST 30, 2019, AT 10 : 20 a.m.
PU
06:22pBANCO BRADESCO : Final summary voting map - Special Shareholders' Meeting - August 30, 2019, at 10 a.m.
PU
06:17pDRONE DELIVERY CANADA : Grants Stock Options
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DaVita Prepares its Nearly 20,000 Florida Dialysis Patients for Hurricane Dorian
2PAMPA ENERGIA S.A : PAMPA ENERGIA S A : Increase on Share Buyback Plan, Call for Shareholders' Meeting and Rep..
3AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY : CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company
4VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES INC : INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES (OTCQB: INND) Reports Second Quarter 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group