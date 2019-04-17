Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) on Behalf of Shareholders and Encourages VFF Investors to Contact the Firm

04/17/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF).  Our investigation concerns whether Village Farms has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 16, 2019, Citron Research published a report titled “Citron presents the Red Flag Why the SEC should investigate Village Farms – Price Target $1”.  On this news, Village Farms’ share price fell by more than 12%, closing at $11.31 per share on April 16, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Village Farms securities and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Village Farms please go to http://www.bespc.com/vff/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
