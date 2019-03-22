Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Whitestone REIT (WSR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WSR Investors to Contact the Firm

03/22/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR).  Our investigation concerns whether Whitestone has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 27, 2019, after the market closed, Whitestone filed it’s Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the audit committee of the board of trustees had determined that the company’s financial results for the periods March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2018 should be restated and could no longer be relied upon.

On this news, Whitestone’s share price fell by more than 8%, closing at $13.01 per share on February 28, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Whitestone shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Whitestone please go to http://www.bespc.com/wsr/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
