Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Wirecard AG (Other OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) on Behalf of Wirecard Stockholders and Encourages Qiagen Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Wirecard AG (Other OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) on behalf of Wirecard stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Wirecard has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 15, 2019, Financial Times reported that internal documents from the Wirecard “appear to indicate a concerted effort to fraudulently inflate sales and profits” in locations in Dubai and Ireland, including "strong indications" that many of the hundreds of millions of dollars in payments processed by one Dubai-based partner company in 2016 and 2017 never took place.

On this news, the price of Wirecard’s shares decreased by 12%, from $140.00 per share to close at $122.05 per share.

