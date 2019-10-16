Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Wirecard AG (Other OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) on Behalf of Wirecard Stockholders and Encourages Qiagen Investors to Contact the Firm

10/16/2019

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Wirecard AG (Other OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) on behalf of Wirecard stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Wirecard has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On October 15, 2019, Financial Times reported that internal documents from the Wirecard “appear to indicate a concerted effort to fraudulently inflate sales and profits” in locations in Dubai and Ireland, including "strong indications" that many of the hundreds of millions of dollars in payments processed by one Dubai-based partner company in 2016 and 2017 never took place.

On this news, the price of Wirecard’s shares decreased by 12%, from $140.00 per share to close at $122.05 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wirecard shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Wirecard please go to http://www.bespc.com/Wirecard. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
