Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages YRCW Investors to Contact the Firm

12/29/2018 | 12:30am CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW).  Our investigation concerns whether YRC has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 14, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice had filed a complaint alleging that YRC “made false statements to the government and defrauded the Department of Defense by inflating measurements on bills” from 2005 to 2013.

On this news, YRC’s share price fell by more than 29%, closing at $3.17 per share on December 14, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired YRC shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into YRC please go to http://www.bespc.com/yrcw/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
