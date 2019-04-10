Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ZGNX Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX). Our investigation concerns whether Zogenix has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 8, 2019, Zogenix announced receipt of a Refusal To File letter from the U.S. FDA regarding its New Drug Application (“NDA”) for FINTEPLA, the company’s proposed treatment for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. Zogenix advised investors that “the FDA determined that the NDA . . . was not sufficiently completed to permit a substantive review. . . . [F]irst, certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine; and, second, the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset, which prevented the completion of the review process that is necessary to support the filing of the NDA.”

On this news, Zogenix’s share price fell by more than 23%, closing at $39.96 per share on April 9, 2019.

