Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating comScore, Inc. (SCOR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SCOR Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR). Our investigation concerns whether comScore has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On March 31, 2019, the company announced the resignations of its Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Wiener, and President, Sarah Hofstetter, both of whom had been appointed to their positions less than one year ago. The company also stated that it expects first quarter 2019 revenue to be between $100 million and $104 million, but analysts had estimated approximately $106 million in revenue.

On this news, comScore’s share price fell by nearly 28%, closing at $5.64 per share on April 1, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired comScore shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into comScore please go to http://www.bespc.com/scor/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



