Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages IRTC Investors to Contact the Firm

04/01/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC).  Our investigation concerns whether iRhythm has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 13, 2019, Kerrisdale Capital issued a report alleging that “at the core of iRhythm’s revenue base is an exceedingly generous, but increasingly fragile, reimbursement regime.”  On March 27, 2019, Washington Analysis LLC issued a report estimating that the company could face a 45%-65% reimbursement cut for its Zio XT Patch.

Following this news, shares of iRhythm fell from a close of $87.34 on March 13, 2019, to a recent close of $74.96 on March 29, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired iRhythm shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into iRhythm Corporation please go to https://bespc.com/irtc/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
