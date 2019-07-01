Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV) on Behalf of ASV Shareholders and Encourages ASV Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV) on behalf of ASV shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 27, 2019 and valued at $70.7 million, ASV stockholders will receive $7.05 cash for every share of ASV common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether ASV and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own ASV shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of ASV please go to https://bespc.com/asv/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53pFDG KINETIC : Announcements and Notices – Delay in Publication of 2018/19 Final Results, Further Update on Date of Board Meeting and Suspension of Trading
PU
09:53pCH KARNCHANG PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with TTW Public Company Limited
PU
09:53pHANHUA FINANCIAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2...
PU
09:51pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING COTY, INC. (NYSE : COTY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:33pCHONG HING BANK : Establishment of US$2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Perpetual Capital Securities Programme and Proposed Issue of U.S.$ Denominated Perpetual Capital Securities
PU
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST ACER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ : ACER) and Encourages Acer Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:28pZMFY AUTOMOBILE GLASS SERVICES : Monthly Return of Equity Issue ...
PU
09:27pTORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of June 30, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
BU
09:26pCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : to exit dairy products making unit for $586 million cash
RE
09:23pCENERIC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Warning PM rivals, Hammond says no deal would swallow Brexit war chest
2Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favour
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon quarterly profit to feel pinch of weaker natural gas, chemical earnings
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : USTR proposes $4 billion in potential additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidies
5Sigma-i and D-Wave Announce Largest-Ever Quantum Cloud-Access Contract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About