Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Access National Corporation (ANCX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ANCX Investors to Contact the Firm

10/06/2018 | 01:30am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Access National Corporation (NASDAQ: ANCX) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Union Bankshares Corporation.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 5, 2018, Select Income stockholders will receive 0.75 shares of Union Bankshares for each share of Access National common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Access National and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Access National shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of Access National please go to https://bespc.com/ancx/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
