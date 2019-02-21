Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Attunity Ltd. (ATTU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATTU Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 08:18pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ: ATTU) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Qlik Technologies.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on February 21, 2019 and valued at $560 million, Attunity stockholders will receive $19.93 in cash for each share of Attunity common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Attunity and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Attunity shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Attunity please go to https://bespc.com/attu/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:20pGARIBALDI RESOURCES : Drills 7.7% Nickel Over 4.8 Meters Within 49-Meter Intercept in New Shallow Zone at Nickel Mountain
PU
09:10pSMILES FIDELIDADE : Notice to the Market - Publication in the Newspaper Valor Econômico
PU
09:10pGRUPO BIMBO B DE C : closed 2018 achieving record levels
PU
09:10pCENTRAL PATTANA PCL : The Dividend Payment and the 2019 AGM Date (Edits PDF)
PU
09:09pJapan launches 100 million euro fund to invest in Nordic, Baltic tech companies
RE
09:06pReport on no-deal Brexit tariffs delayed by Downing Street - The Sun
RE
09:06pOil dips as U.S. crude output hits record 12 million barrels per day
RE
09:03pINVESQUE : Announces February 2019 Dividend
AQ
08:56pROBIN LI : Chinese search giant Baidu's online marketing business stable, streaming surges
RE
08:56pBlast Off of the First Private Spacecraft to the Moon!
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Samuels Jewelers Laundered Money in Indian Bank Fraud, Probe Fin..
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz sees 'step backwards' in 2019, gets SEC subpoena
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Democratic senators urge FTC to act on Facebook 'friendly fraud' practices

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.