Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc. (BRMR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BRMR Investors to Contact the Firm

10/18/2018 | 02:38am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc. (Other OTC: BRMR) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Eclipse Resources Corporation.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 27, 2018 and valued at $1.4 billion, Blue Ridge stockholders will receive 4.4259 shares of Eclipse for each share of Blue Ridge common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Blue Ridge and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Blue Ridge shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of Blue Ridge please go to https://bespc.com/brmr/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
