Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) on Behalf of Carrizo Shareholders and Encourages Carrizo Investors to Contact the Firm

07/15/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) on behalf of Carrizo shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Callon Petroleum Company.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 15, 2019 and valued at $3.2 billion, Carrizo shareholders will receive 2.05 shares of Callon common stock for every share of Carrizo common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Carrizo and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Carrizo shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Carrizo please go to https://bespc.com/crzo/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
