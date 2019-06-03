Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) on Behalf of Cypress Shareholders and Encourages Cypress Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) on behalf of Cypress shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX/ OTCQX: IFNNY).

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 3, 2019, Cypress shareholders will receive $23.85 in cash for each share of Cypress common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Cypress and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Cypress shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Cypress please go to https://bespc.com/cy/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:28pNEC : A More Accurate, Low-Cost 39 GHz Beamforming Transceiver for 5G Communications
AQ
09:27pPolyExplore Announces DeepMap as a New Customer
BU
09:26pFACEBOOK : keeps three-yearly 'say on pay' vote, amid outside investor doubts
RE
09:23pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Wednesday, June 5
AQ
09:20pVOLKSWAGEN : CEO meets top U.S. trade official as Mexico tariffs loom - sources
RE
09:19pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by GIOVANNI SHOP DI SIMON VIKTORIA from Amazon.it
PU
09:19pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTING SRL-D from Amazon.it
PU
09:19pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Game electronic virz di bruno campassi from Amazon.it
PU
09:19pCANON : obtained Precautionary Order against Idem Rebuilding di Carbonara Giuseppe, trading as "Universocartuccia"
PU
09:14pOREGON PACIFIC BANCORP : Commercial Relationship Manager (Eugene)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2AMAZON.COM : Alphabet shares slide 6% on possible DoJ antitrust probe
3CANFOR CORPORATION : CANFOR : to Permanently Close Vavenby Sawmill
4CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : CLEAN TEQ : commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery M..
5CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. : ROBBINS ARROYO LLP: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Misled Shareho..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About