Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) on Behalf of Fibrocell Shareholders and Encourages Fibrocell Investors to Contact the Firm

09/17/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) on behalf of Fibrocell shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 12, 2019 and valued at $63.3 million, Fibrocell shareholders will receive $3 in cash for each share of Fibrocell common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Fibrocell and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Fibrocell shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Fibrocell please go to https://bespc.com/fcsc/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

