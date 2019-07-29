Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) on Behalf of Genomic Shareholders and Encourages Genomic Investors to Contact the Firm

07/29/2019

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) on behalf of Genomic shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Exact Sciences Corporation.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 29, 2019 and valued at $2.8 billion, Genomic shareholders will receive $27.50 in cash and the equivalent of $44.50 in shares of Exact common stock for every share of Genomic common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Genomic and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Genomic shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Genomic please go to https://bespc.com/ghdx/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com





