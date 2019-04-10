Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BRSS Investors to Contact the Firm

04/10/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BRSS) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Wieland-Werke AG.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on April 10, 2019, Global Brass stockholders will receive $44.00 in cash for each share of Global Brass common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Global Brass and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Global Brass shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Global Brass please go to https://bespc.com/brss/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
