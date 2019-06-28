Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) on Behalf of Hydrogenics Shareholders and Encourages Hydrogenics Investors to Contact the Firm

06/28/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) on behalf of Hydrogenics shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Cummins Inc.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 28, 2019 and valued at $209 million, Hydrogenics stockholders will receive $15.00 cash for every share of Hydrogenics common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Hydrogenics and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Hydrogenics shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Hydrogenics please go to https://bespc.com/hygs/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
