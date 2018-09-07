Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/07/2018 | 01:10am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 6, 2018 and valued at approximately $5.2 billion, LaSalle stockholders will receive $37.80 in cash or 0.92 shares of Pebblebrook for each share of their LaSalle common stock.  Our investigation concerns whether LaSalle’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

If you own LaSalle shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of LaSalle Hotel Properties please go to https://bespc.com/lasalle/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
