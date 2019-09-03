Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) on Behalf of MAM Shareholders and Encourages MAM Investors to Contact the Firm

09/03/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) on behalf of MAM shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Kerridge Commercial Systems.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 3, 2019 and valued at $154.2 million, MAM shareholders will receive $12.12 in cash for each share of MAM common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether MAM and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own MAM shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of MAM please go to https://bespc.com/mams/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-the-board-of-directors-of-mam-software-group-inc-nasdaq-mams-on-behalf-of-mam-shareholders-and-encourages-mam-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300911105.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
