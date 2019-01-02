Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (MRT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MRT Investors to Contact the Firm

01/02/2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI).

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 2, 2019, MedEquities stockholders will receive 0.235 shares of Omega and $2.00 in cash for each share of MedEquities common stock owned.  Separately, MedEquities will declare a special cash dividend of $0.21 per share payable to the holders of record of MedEquities common stock as of the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the trading day immediately prior to the closing date of the transaction.  The investigation focuses on whether MedEquities and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own MedEquities shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of MedEquities please go to https://bespc.com/mrt/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
