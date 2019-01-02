Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (MRT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MRT Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI).



Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 2, 2019, MedEquities stockholders will receive 0.235 shares of Omega and $2.00 in cash for each share of MedEquities common stock owned. Separately, MedEquities will declare a special cash dividend of $0.21 per share payable to the holders of record of MedEquities common stock as of the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the trading day immediately prior to the closing date of the transaction. The investigation focuses on whether MedEquities and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

