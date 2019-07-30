Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) on Behalf of Monotype Shareholders and Encourages Monotype Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) on behalf of Monotype shareholders concerning the proposed merger with HGGC.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 26, 2019 and valued at $825 million, Monotype shareholders will receive $19.85 in cash for each share of Monotype common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Monotype and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Monotype shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Monotype please go to https://bespc.com/type/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:10pASCOPIAVE : Energy partnership between hera and ascopiave in the north-east gets the green light
PU
06:08pCNO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:07pTFS FINANCIAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:07pCENTURY COMMUNITIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:06pAPPLE : forecasts strong revenue even as iPhones drop to under half of sales
RE
06:05pA10 NETWORKS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:05pGoldstream Minerals Announces Termination of LOI with CannCure Investments Inc.
NE
06:05pSOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06:04pAPPLE : forecasts strong revenue even as iPhones drop to under half of sales
RE
06:04pADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : forecasts strong revenue even as iPhones drop to under half of sales
2ASCOPIAVE SPA : ASCOPIAVE : ENERGY PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN HERA AND ASCOPIAVE IN THE NORTH-EAST GETS THE GREEN LIG..
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Enterprise Products in deal with Chevron to develop crude oil port
4OV2 INVESTMENT 1 INC : OV2 INVESTMENT 1 : Announces Qualifying Transaction With Freightera Logistics Inc.
5SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR : Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group