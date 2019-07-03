Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) on Behalf of OMNOVA Shareholders and Encourages OMNOVA Investors to Contact the Firm

07/03/2019

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) on behalf of OMNOVA shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Synthomer plc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on July 3, 2019, OMNOVA shareholders will receive $10.15 cash for every share of OMNOVA common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether OMNOVA and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own OMNOVA shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of OMNOVA please go to https://bespc.com/omn/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

