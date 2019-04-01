Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages OAK Investors to Contact the Firm

04/01/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE: OAK) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM).

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on March 13, 2019 and valued at $475 billion, Oaktree stockholders will receive $49.00 in cash and 1.0770 shares of Brookfield for each share of Oaktree common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Oaktree and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Oaktree shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Oaktree please go to https://bespc.com/oak/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
