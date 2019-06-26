Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ORIT) on Behalf of Oritani Shareholders and Encourages Oritani Investors to Contact the Firm

06/26/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ORIT) on behalf of Oritani shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Valley National Bancorp.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 26, 2019 and valued at $740 million, Oritani shareholders will receive 1.60 shares of Valley National common stock for every share of Oritani common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Oritani and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Oritani shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Oritani please go to https://bespc.com/orit/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
