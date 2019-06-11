Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) on Behalf of Raytheon Shareholders and Encourages Raytheon Investors to Contact the Firm

06/11/2019 | 12:52am BST

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) on behalf of Raytheon shareholders concerning the proposed merger with United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 9, 2019, Raytheon shareholders will receive 2.3348 shares of the combined company for each share of Raytheon common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Raytheon and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Raytheon shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Raytheon please go to https://bespc.com/rtn/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
