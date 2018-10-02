Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Select Income REIT (SIR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIR Investors to Contact the Firm

10/02/2018 | 01:34am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Select Income REIT (NASDAQ: SIR) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Government Properties Income Trust.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 19, 2018, Select Income stockholders will receive 1.04 shares of Government Properties for each share of Select Income common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Select Income and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Select Income shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Select Income please go to https://bespc.com/sir/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
