Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ONCE Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 06:08pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Roche Holding AG.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on February 25, 2019 and valued at $4.3 billion, Spark stockholders will receive $114.50 in cash for each share of Spark common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Spark and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Spark shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Spark please go to https://bespc.com/once/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:38pTENABLE : WinRAR Absolute Path Traversal Vulnerability Leads to Remote Code Execution (CVE-2018-20250)
PU
06:38pCISCO : Mobile World Congress Investor Briefing
PU
06:38pNATIONAL HEALTHCARE : NHC Appoints Josh A. McCreary As General Counsel, SVP And Secretary
BU
06:33pNORTHWESTERN : Deep snow prompts safety reminder for montana natural gas customers
PU
06:33pNORTHWESTERN : Deep snow prompts safety reminder for south dakota natural gas customers
PU
06:33pFormer PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Joins Amazon's Board -- Update
DJ
06:32pVIVA ENERGY REIT : Morgans rates VVR as Add
AQ
06:31pELON MUSK : SEC asks judge to hold Tesla's Musk in contempt of violating deal
RE
06:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates BXB as Equal-weight
AQ
06:31pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Asset Sales Bode Well for Balance Sheet
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC : Ascent Capital Group Announces Extension of Expiration Time of Cash Tender Offer fo..
3VIAVAREJO : Material Fact - Disposal of Relevant Ownership Interest
4EVERSOURCE ENERGY : EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Responding to Strong Winds Sweeping Across Massachusetts
526/02/2019 &NDASH; CYL: Drilling confirms deeper quartz reefs at Tandarra

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.