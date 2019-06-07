Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SSFN) on Behalf of Stewardship Shareholders and Encourages Stewardship Investors to Contact the Firm

06/07/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SSFN) on behalf of Stewardship shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK).

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 7, 2019 and valued at $137 million, Stewardship shareholders will receive $15.75 for each share of Stewardship common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Stewardship and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Stewardship shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of Stewardship please go to https://bespc.com/ssfn/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
