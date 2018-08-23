Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/23/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVG) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 23, 2018 and valued at approximately $2.1 billion, Navigators’ stockholders will receive $70.00 for each share of their Navigators’ common stock.  Our investigation concerns whether Navigators’ board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

If you own Navigators’ shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of The Navigators Group, Inc. please go to https://bespc.com/navg/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
