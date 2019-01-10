Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of TheStreet, Inc. (TST) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TST Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 06:36pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.

Click here to participate in the action.

On December 7, 2018, TheStreet entered into a definitive purchase agreement to sell its institutional business units, The Deal and BoardEx, to Euromoney for $87.3 million. The investigation focuses on whether TheStreet and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own TheStreet shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of TheStreet please go to https://bespc.com/tst/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pTYCHEAN RESOURCES : EIS Drilling Grant for the Yampi-Ni-Cu-Au Project
PU
07:22pAXOGEN CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Axogen, Inc. - AXGN
PR
07:21pWEEDMD : Grants Stock Options
AQ
07:21pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Splits With 'Destiny' Studio, Sending Shares Lower
DJ
07:20pBRENTWOOD ASSOCIATES : Announces Investment in Afterburn Holdings
BU
07:20pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of Nevro Corp. Investors (NVRO)
GL
07:19pETERNIT : suspends sale of asbestos fiber in...
PU
07:18pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Aphria, NVIDIA, DXC Technology, and Immunomedics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
07:11pBritish banks' new disputes service too limited, lawmakers say
RE
07:11pParque Arauco Accepts Offer to Sell 49 Percent Participation in Arauco Centros Comerciales Regionales SpA
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : ride-share service Chariot to shut operations by March-end
3JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference C..
4LENNAR CORPORATION : LENNAR CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividends
5FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC. : First Citizens Bank, First South Bancorp, Inc. Announce Merger Agreement

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.