Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of UQM Technologies, Inc. (UQM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages UQM Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 11:51am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UQM) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Danfoss A/S.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 21, 2019 and valued at $100 million, UQM stockholders will receive $1.71 in cash for each share of UQM common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether UQM and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own UQM shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of UQM please go to https://bespc.com/uqm/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:13pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC InvestEase Opens the Market
AQ
12:12pACACIA RESEARCH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:11pNortheast HR Association Names 2019 Diversity Champions
GL
12:11pAM BEST : Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Stable for Trans-Oceanic Life Insurance Company
BU
12:11pPACCAR : Achieves Elite “A” Score from CDP for Environmental Practices
BU
12:10pWESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:10pEdison issues flash note on ReNeuron Group (RENE)
GL
12:09pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR YOGA, GS AND YRIV : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
12:07pFORD MOTOR : No-deal Brexit would cost Ford up to $1 billion
RE
12:07pFederal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Declares a 6.47% Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2018
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2German finance ministry in talks with Commerzbank, Cerberus - FAZ
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : Block 7 Zama appraisal success
4FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Overview of offer to shareholders
5STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.