Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) on Behalf of United Financial Shareholders and Encourages United Financial Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) on behalf of United Financial shareholders concerning the proposed merger with People’s United Financial, Inc.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 15, 2019 and valued at $759 million, United Financial shareholders will receive 0.875 shares of People’s United common stock for every share of United Financial common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether United Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own United Financial shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of United Financial please go to https://bespc.com/ubnk/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:15pCLOSING : Restricted Oferring
PU
06:15pENTERGY : Earns 'Best Place to Work' Honor
PU
06:15pJapanese official says negotiating teams working hard on U.S.-Japan trade deal
RE
06:15pNETFLIX : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:13pCARDINAL ENERGY : cleaning up after 320,000 litres of oil and produced water spills
AQ
06:12pAssetMark Announces Pricing of Its Initial Public Offering
GL
06:11pBRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
RE
06:11pOwl Rock Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering
BU
06:10pBOYD GAMING : Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall Guest Hits $110,000 Jackpot Playing Scientific Games' Face Up Pai Gow Poker™
PU
06:10pIMPERIAL OIL : to hold 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
3ENTERGY CORPORATION : ENTERGY : Earns 'Best Place to Work' Honor
4METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD : METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING : provides asset update on royalties and streams
5NGEX RESOURCES INC : NGEX RESOURCES : Announces Closing of the Spin-Out of the Los Helados Property; Name Chan..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About