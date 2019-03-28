Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WBC Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on March 28, 2019 and valued at $7 billion, WABCO stockholders will receive $136.50 in cash for each share of WABCO common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether WABCO and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own WABCO shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of WABCO please go to https://bespc.com/wbc/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:26pSTARLIGHT HYBRID GLOBAL REAL ASSETS TRUST (NEO : SCHG.UN) Reports Year End Results
AQ
07:26pGlancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
GL
07:21pRUMO : Norte-Sul Railway Auction
PU
07:21pSUL AMERICA : Final Voting Map - AGM
PU
07:19pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Inogen, Inc. Investors
GL
07:18pGlancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mattel, Inc.
GL
07:18pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nio Inc. Investors (NIO)
GL
07:16pOTTO ENERGY : Appendix 3B (Initial)
PU
07:16pOTTO ENERGY : Notice under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act
PU
07:16pOTTO ENERGY : Capital Raising, Farm In to GC-21 and Redemption of Notes
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
2WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
3Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Spectrum ..
4NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD : NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD. : Announces that Trading of its Shares will Resume March 29..
5ECOBANK GHANA LIMITED : ECOBANK GHANA : Excitement greets arrival of EcobankPay Zone on Lagos Island Markets

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.