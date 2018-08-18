Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (ZOES) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE: ZOES) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Cava Group.



Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 17, 2018 and valued at approximately $300 million, Zoe’s stockholders will receive $12.75 per share in cash for their Zoe’s common stock. Our investigation concerns whether Zoe’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Cava Group.

If you own Zoe’s shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. please go to https://bespc.com/zoes/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .

Contacts