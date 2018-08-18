Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (ZOES) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 12:33am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE: ZOES) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Cava Group.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 17, 2018 and valued at approximately $300 million, Zoe’s stockholders will receive $12.75 per share in cash for their Zoe’s common stock.  Our investigation concerns whether Zoe’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Cava Group.

If you own Zoe’s shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. please go to https://bespc.com/zoes/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:40aBARRETT-JACKSON : ’s Craig Jackson and Team Find “Little Red,” the 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 EXP Prototype
BU
02:38aJACK IN BOX : When 49ers score 2 TDs, you'll score this from Jack in the Box
AQ
02:36aMalaysian PM's visit to strengthen ties
AQ
02:35aFort Lauderdale seeks developer to convert ground floor of downtown garage into retail center
AQ
02:34aAMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL : High school football scoreboard
AQ
02:31aAssure Holdings Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
02:26aWESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 08/17/2018 Westlake Chemical Appoints New Director to Its Board
PU
02:26aWESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 08/17/2018 Westlake Chemical Announces Expansion of Existing Share Repurchase Program
PU
02:26aWESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 08/17/2018 Westlake Chemical Corporation Announces 19 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend
PU
02:23aITALY DEADLINE DAY : Milan signs Laxalt, Marchisio exits Juve
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell's Convent gasoline unit expected online next week - sources
2MICHAEL KORS : MICHAEL KORS : Does Michael Kors Belong in Your Portfolio?
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : backed Qutoutiao files for U.S. IPO
4SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS : SKYWORKS : Closes Acquisition of Smart Interface Innovator Avnera Corporation
5PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC : PENN NATIONAL GAMING : becomes first Pa. casino to seek sports betting certificate

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.