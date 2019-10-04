Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Healthcare Services Group, Heron Therapeutics, Immunomedics, and Karyopharm and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Healthcare Services Group, In. (NASDAQ: HCSG), Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX), Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU), and Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Healthcare Services on March 22, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of Healthcare Services securities and misrepresented the value of the company’s business and prospects by overstating its earnings and concealing the significant defects in its internal controls.

For more information on our investigation into Healthcare Services go to: https://bespc.com/hcsg

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Heron on June 3, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls ("CMC") and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (ii) this increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron's NDA for HTX-011; and (iii) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on our investigation into Heron go to: https://bespc.com/hrtx

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Immunomedics following a class action complaint that was filed against Immunomedics on December 27, 2018.

The complaint alleges that between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts. As alleged in the Complaint, on December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article titled "FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach." According to this article, "[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations - including its handling of a data integrity breach - observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14." The article states that this breach included "manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results." Following this news, Immunomedics stock price dropped from $17.64 at close on December 19, 2018, to $14.17 at close on December 20, 2018.

To learn more about our investigation into Immunomedics, go to: https://bespc.com/immu-3

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Karyopharm on July 23, 2019.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants falsely represented the safety and efficacy of selinexor, a pharmaceutical drug intended for the treatment of various types of cancer that Karyopharm was in the process of developing. Specifically, defendants’ material misrepresentations and omissions center on defendants’ claims regarding results from clinical trials for selinexor's treatment of patients with certain types of blood cancer. During the Class Period, defendants claimed that selinexor studies showed that selinexor was “well-tolerated” by patients and explained that there were “no new clinically significant adverse events in the patients receiving selinexor.” The company repeatedly touted the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a "predictable and manageable tolerability profile" and a "very nice safety profile." In reality, selinexor was unsafe with limited efficacy. The truth was revealed on February 22, 2019, when the Federal Drug Administration ("FDA") released a briefing document that expressed serious concerns with selinexor. Specifically, the FDA revealed that, contrary to Karyopharm’s assurances, one of the previously cancelled selinexor trials had resulted in “worse overall survival” for certain patients treated with selinexor, which “highlight[ed] the toxicity of this drug.” The FDA unambiguously concluded that “[t]reatment with selinexor is associated with significant toxicity” and has “limited efficacy.”

For more information on our investigation into Karyopharm go to: https://bespc.com/KPTI

