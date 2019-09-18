Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Intersect ENT, Floor & Décor, RCI Hospitality, and EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT), Floor & Décor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND), RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK), and EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Intersect ENT, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Intersect ENT on May 15, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA; (2) that, as a result, the company's sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) that, as a result, the company's sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) that physicians were less likely to adopt the company's SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) that the company would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Floor & Décor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Floor & Décor Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Floor and Décor on May 20, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Floor & Decor’s business and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that each of the statements in the Registration Statement filed with the SEC regarding the current financial condition of the company were materially false and misleading. The complaint alleges that prior to the May 24th Secondary Offering, defendants knew, but failed to disclose, that the company had already begun to experience declining sales trends that would ultimately result in the reduction of its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance, which had been increased as recently as May 2018. As a result of this adverse information being withheld from the market, the price of the company’s stock was artificially inflated during the class period, allowing company insiders to sell more than 10.3 million shares of Floor & Decor common stock, including the shares sold in the May 24 Secondary Offering, for proceeds of more than $466 million.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against RCI Hospitality on May 21, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged in numerous transactions with the CEO, including lending him significant sums of money; (2) that these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny of the Company; (3) that, as a result of investigations into the Company's governance, the Company would be unable to timely file its financial statements; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of EQT Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against EQT on June 25, 2019.

The Complaint alleges that during the class period defendants falsely stated that EQT's acquisition of Rice, a rival gas producer, would yield billions of dollars in synergies based on purported operational benefits. Specifically, on June 19, 2017, defendants announced that EQT had entered into an agreement to acquire Rice for $6.7 billion. Defendants represented that because Rice had an acreage footprint largely contiguous to EQT's existing acreage, the acquisition would allow EQT to achieve "a 50% increase in average lateral [drilling] lengths" (as opposed to more traditional vertical well drilling). EQT claimed that as a result, the merger would result in $2.5 billion in synergies, including $100 million in cost savings in 2018 alone. After the closing in November 2017, the company continued to tout the "significant operational synergies" of the merger. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, EQT shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period.

