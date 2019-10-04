Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Lannett Company, LogMeIn, and Mammoth Energy and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI), LogMeIn, Inc. (NASADQ: LOGM), and Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Lannett Company, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Lannett on November 16, 2016.

According to the complaint, throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett’s drug pricing relied on unsustainable pricing methodologies; (2) Lannett lacked effective internal controls concerning its drug pricing methodologies; (3) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and spurred ongoing investigations by the State of Connecticut Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice. Additionally, media outlets reported that the underlying conduct would likely lead U.S. prosecutors to file criminal charges against Lannett by the end of 2016 for suspected price collusion.

For more information on our investigation into Lannett, go to: https://bespc.com/lci-2

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDQ: LOGM)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) following a class action complaint that was filed against LogMeIn.

According to the lawsuit, the registration statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) after the acquisition of GetGo, defendants had no intention of offering Citrix’s GoToMeeting subscribers an optional, voluntary transition to LogMeIn’s prepaid annual model; (2) instead, defendants were planning to implement a strategy of aggressive mandatory conversion, which would force GoToMeeting customers into signing annual contracts on short notice at higher prices with stricter terms; (3) the undisclosed plan to implement aggressive practices posed severe and obvious risks of increased customer friction and chum in the immediate term; (4) the plan also increased the likelihood that customers would cancel their subscriptions once their annual contracts expired; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding LogMeIn’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on our investigation in to LogMeIn go to: https://bespc.com/logm-2

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Mammoth Energy on June 7, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, defendants statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on our investigation into Mammoth, go to: https://bespc.com/TUSK

