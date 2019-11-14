Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Meredith Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Maxar Technologies, and ViewRay and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), and ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Meredith Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against Meredith Corporation on September 6, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the company had claimed; (2) that the company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) that, as a result, the company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of McKesson Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against McKesson Corporation on October 25, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) McKesson and several of its industry peers colluded to fix the price of certain generic drugs; (ii) the collusive conduct constituted a violation of federal antitrust laws; (iii) consequently, McKesson's revenues during the Class Period were, in part, the result of illegal conduct and were therefore unsustainable; (iv) McKesson lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (v) as a result, McKesson's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)

Bragar Eagel and Squire P.C. is investigating certain officers and directors of Maxar Technologies, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Maxar Technologies on January 14, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (ii) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (iii) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of ViewRay, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against ViewRay on September 13, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants issued materially false and misleading statements that failed to disclose adverse facts concerning the Company’s business, operations and financial results. Specifically: (a) that demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b) that the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ViewRays’ business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

