Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Molson Coors, Maxar Technologies, Weight Watchers, and Mueller Water and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP), Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), and Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Molson Coors Brewing Company following a class action complaint that was filed against Molson Coors on February 15, 2019.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants repeatedly and materially misstated Molson's financial condition in filings with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), while falsely representing that Molson's financial statements complied with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and that its internal controls were effective.

For more information on our investigation into Molson Coors go to: https://bespc.com/Molson

Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Maxar Technologies following a class action complaint that was filed against Maxar Technology on January 14, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (ii) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (iii) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on our investigation into Maxar got to: https://bespc.com/Maxar

Weight Watchers, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Weight Watchers following a class action complaint that was filed against Weight Watchers on March 4, 2019.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Weight Watchers business, operations and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose that Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances that were driving down Weight Watchers new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention rates; that diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with a much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses than Weight Watchers typically experienced, made it highly unlikely that the company would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; that Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; and that a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and profits.

As a result of defendants false statements and/or omissions, the price of Weight Watchers common stock was artificially inflated to more than $103 per share during the Class Period.

For more information on our investigation into Weight Watchers go to: https://bespc.com/ww

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Mueller Water following a class action complaint that was filed against Mueller on April 11, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) that certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) that, as a result, the company was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) that these costs would materially impact the company's financial statements; (5) that the company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on our investigation into Mueller Water go to: https://bespc.com/mwa-2

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.