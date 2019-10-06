Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of PriceSmart, Pyxus, Aclaris Therapeutics, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX), Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of PriceSmart, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against PriceSmart May 22, 2019.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) that the company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) that the company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) that these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) that the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) that there was a material weakness in the company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) that increasing competition negatively impacted the company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating Pyxus International, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Pyxus on June 7, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) that, as a result, the company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) that the company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) that the company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Aclaris on July 30, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company’s advertising materials minimized the risks and overstated the efficacy of ESKATA to generate sales; (2) that, as a result, the company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Zimmer Biomet Holdings following an amended class action complaint that was filed on March 21, 2019.

The complaint alleges that defendants issued a series of material misstatements and omissions to investors regarding, among other things, (1) Zimmer’s discovery of wide-ranging “systemic issues” with the quality system at the primary Legacy Biomet manufacturing facility in Warsaw; (2) Zimmer’s failure to take prompt and necessary actions to remediate these issues fully; and (3) Zimmer’s inability to simultaneously satisfy the demand for its products while remediating these issues.

