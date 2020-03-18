Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of comScore, Mammoth Energy, AMC Entertainment, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

03/18/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR), Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK), AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC), and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) on behalf of long-term stockholders.  More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of comScore, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against comScore on April 10, 2019.

The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company was experiencing difficulties implementing its business strategy; (2) as a result, the company’s financial results would be materially impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on our investigation into comScore go to: https://bespc.com/scor

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Mammoth Energy on June 7, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, defendants statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on our investigation into Mammoth, go to: https://bespc.com/TUSK

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against AMC on January 1, 2018.

On November 30, 2016, AMC acquired Carmike Cinemas, and on December 21, 2016, AMC acquired Odeon and UCI Cinemas Holdings. Also on December 21, 2016, AMC filed a shelf Registration Statement with the SEC to permit the Company to offer and sell AMC common shares.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus included materially inaccurate statements regarding the revenue growth of its newly acquired Carmike business and omitted material facts and included materially inaccurate statements associated with AMC’s newly acquired international business, including: (i) Carmike’s operations had been experiencing a financial underperformance due to underinvestment in its theaters (ii) Carmike experienced a significant loss in market share when its loyal patrons migrated to competitors that had renovated and upgraded their theaters (iii) AMC was able to retain only a very small number of Carmike’s loyalty program members after the Carmike acquisition.

For more information on our investigation into AMC go to: https://bespc.com/amc

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for potential breach of fiduciary duty.

For more information on our investigation into Arrowhead go to: https://bespc.com/arwr

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
