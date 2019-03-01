Braid and Convoi Announce Second Annual Sego Awards for Female Entrepreneurs

PROVO, Utah, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braid , a workshop series and community for female entrepreneurs, and Convoi , a community and network for Utah’s business leaders, in partnership with Sundance Mountain Resort and Big Monocle, today announced the opening of submissions for the second annual Sego Awards for female entrepreneurs. The opening of submissions will kick off with an exclusive launch party for the awards’ 2018 winners on March 1 at Kiln in Lehi. Some of last year’s winners include Vanessa Quigley, co-founder of Chatbooks; Ayde Soto, co-founder of SimpleCitizen; and Jenny Wecker, founder of Fawn Design.



The awards honor notable female entrepreneurs, CEOs, and founders in Utah, and celebrate their accomplishments and contributions to the state’s economy. This year, two additional award categories will be offered for “Community and Culture” and “Food and Restaurants”. The additional awards were added to encompass a wider variety of female entrepreneurs in Utah.

“Last year was such a huge success for us; it was inspiring to have a night dedicated to the motivated and powerful women from our community,” said Allison Lew, founder of Braid. “We wanted to expand the categories this year to share the spotlight with more female entrepreneurs and celebrate their amazing accomplishments.”

This year, award winners will be selected by a panel of judges made up of local business leaders. The top 50 finalists will be announced on April 10, 2019, after the submission deadline closes on April 2, 2019, and will be honored at a gala on May 10, 2019, at the Redford Conference Center at Sundance Mountain Resort.

“We started the Sego Awards to highlight successful female entrepreneurs in Utah and inspire the future of female entrepreneurs in our community,” said Trent Mano, co-founder of Convoi. “We want to continue last year’s positive momentum and hope that the expansion of award categories and the addition of a judging panel will allow us to recognize more of the incredible work Utah’s female entrepreneurs are accomplishing in 2019.”

To apply to win a Sego Award, visit: segoawards.com/apply

To nominate someone you know, visit: segoawards.com/nominate

About Braid

Braid is a skill-based workshop series and community for women entrepreneurs. Braid's overarching goal is to help economically empower women through entrepreneurship.

Website | Twitter | Facebook

About Convoi

Convoi is a community of Utah’s founders, business leaders, and creatives looking to build relationships with fellow entrepreneurs nationwide. Convoi cultivates lasting relationships for members by providing experiences that expand their minds, and allow them to take creativity and new points of view back to their businesses, families, and relationships.

Website | Twitter | Facebook