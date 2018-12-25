Braidy Industries' Board of Directors to Grant $1,000 Student Leader Scholarships to 11 High School Seniors in 2019

Second annual post-secondary studies scholarship fund expands to include three additional schools - East Carter High School, West Carter High School and Carter Christian Academy

Scholarship recipients will be offered an internship at Braidy Industries

Braidy Industries, Inc. (“Braidy”) announced today that again this year, the Company’s Board of Directors will grant post-secondary scholarships and internships at Braidy to graduating seniors at local high schools.

Braidy has expanded the program to add three more schools to the eight included in the grant program last year. The 11 schools participating across three counties will be East Carter High School, West Carter High School, Carter Christian Academy, Boyd County High School, Fairview High School, Greenup County High School, Holy Family School, Paul G. Blazer High School, Raceland High School, Rose Hill Christian School and Russell High School.

“We continue to invest in the talented and driven youth of Eastern Kentucky,” said Braidy Industries CEO and Board Chairman Craig Bouchard. “Developing future leaders of Appalachia is a top priority for Braidy. We also welcome students to our Advanced Integrated Technology program at ACTC, which empowers youth to become the leaders of our local community and beyond.”

“We appreciate so much the investment Braidy Industries puts into area high school seniors through their scholarship program,” said Fairview High School Counselor Tonia Lucas. “Opportunities such as these not only help young people pay for their college education, but they also instill confidence in these students as they transition into higher education. The knowledge that a committee of well-established professionals believe in their potential can make an impact that goes far beyond the scholarship itself.”

This year, the Board will grant 11 scholarships of $1,000 each to high school seniors who are continuing to post-secondary studies. Recipients will be chosen based on peer nominations and demonstration of high performance in school, at home and in the community. Additionally, winners will be offered a summer internship at Braidy Industries where interns experience all things Braidy. The interns work alongside Braidy executives in business units including marketing, sales, communications, research and development and operations.

“Recognizing leadership in our youth through the Braidy Industries’ Board of Directors Leadership Scholarship Fund certainly plants the seed of the importance of giving back to one’s community,” said Greenup County High School Counselor Barbie LeMaster. “Receiving a scholarship based on leadership is both an honor and a responsibility for the recipient to pay forward the gift to help future generations.”

About Braidy Industries, Inc.

Braidy Industries is a future-leaning advanced manufacturer of metals for the global transportation and defense industries. The company’s first project, the Phase I construction of a greenfield aluminum rolling mill at EastPark Industrial Center in Ashland, Kentucky, will position the company as the low-cost provider of 300,000 annual tons of production-ready series 5000x and 6000x aluminum sheet for the automotive industry. Braidy’s Veloxint subsidiary is an MIT-incubated light weighting solutions company that is manufacturing parts with a novel nanocrystalline technology. Braidy’s newest subsidiary, acquired on September 18, 2018, is NanoAL, a world leader in the science of nanocrystalline technology applied to sheet aluminum. For more information, visit www.braidyindustries.com.

