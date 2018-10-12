Log in
BrainCool : publ) – Change in number of shares

10/12/2018 | 10:38am CEST

Change in number of shares in BrainCool AB (publ)

Conversion of convertible notes into shares, as part of the financing agreement announced 23 November 2017

The number of convertible notes converted on October 11, 2018, was 20. The number of convertible notes remaining under the first Tranche for future conversion is 25. The number of shares and the number of votes before the conversion was 36 186 609. Through this conversion, and once the shares from the conversion will be registered at Bolagsverket, the number of shares and the number of votes shall have increased by 389 105. The total number of shares and total number of votes after this conversion and once the shares have been registered at Bolagsverket will amount to 36 575 714.

For terms and conditions of the convertible notes, please visit:

http://www.braincool.se/investor-relations-2/

For more information

Iman Ziai - CFO
+46 - 733 -99 23 17
E-mail: iman.ziai@braincool.se

About BrainCool AB (publ)

BrainCool AB (publ) is an innovative medical device company that develops, markets, and sells leading medical cooling systems for indications and areas with significant medical benefits within the healthcare sector. The company focuses on two business segments, Brain Cooling and Pain Management.BrainCool AB (publ) is based in Lund, Sweden, and its share is listed on Spotlight Stock Market.

This information is information that BrainCool (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out herein, on October 12, 2018.

Disclaimer

BrainCool AB published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 08:37:02 UTC
