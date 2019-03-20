Brainlab : Acquires Robotics Platform Company Medineering

Brainlab,
a global pioneer of software-driven medical technology, announced today
the acquisition of Medineering,
a developer of application-specific robotic technologies. With this
move, Brainlab is driving the democratization of digital surgery with
scalable solutions that expand clinical frontiers.
This strategic move increases the depth of the Brainlab portfolio in
cranial surgery and strengthens its offering in spinal surgery,
contributing a powerful digital step in clinical workflows. Brainlab
currently markets the Medineering arm under the name Cirq®.
Inspired by the form of the human arm, Cirq is an intuitive assistant
during surgical procedures. After quick setup, highly adaptable Cirq can
be aligned in seven degrees of freedom for maximum positioning
flexibility. Once Cirq is locked firmly in place, surgeons are free to
focus on subsequent surgical steps with both hands. Navigation
integration leverages established workflows, set-up and instrumentation,
and extends utilization. The combination of a base arm and attachable
“hand” modules makes Cirq scalable and future-proof.
The acquisition adds another platform to the open hardware architecture
of the Brainlab digital ecosystem for surgery, enabling other medical
technology companies to design their own solutions and applications
across many subspecialties. Unlike other closed monolithic industry
offerings, this acquisition is expected to offer an open platform for a
broad range of clinical opportunities.
Brainlab has been an investor and distribution partner for Medineering
for nearly three years. In contrast to robotics concepts that start at
over a million dollars, the light weight Medineering arm is available
for a fraction of the cost and mounts easily to the siderails of the
O.R. table, making the vendor-neutral robotic platform accessible to
many of the over 4,000 existing Brainlab customers, and expanding market
reach into ambulatory surgery centers. Medineering has demonstrated the
feasibility of its mechatronic arm for holding a range of hands, from a
straightforward instrument holder to robotic hands for the alignment of
biopsy needles, drill guides, and endoscopes. Several applications are
already available and in clinical use in Europe, under the name Cirq,
with FDA clearance pending in the United States.
“Becoming part of Brainlab means scalability for our technology and
improved market access,” comments Stephan Nowatschin, Co-Founder and
CEO, Medineering. “Combining our open platform with the software
ecosystem from Brainlab will enable more efficient development of very
competitive clinical solutions.”
“Medineering introduced a fresh new approach to surgical robotics when
we entered into our partnership less than three years ago,” said Stefan
Vilsmeier, President and CEO, Brainlab. Today, we are shifting gears
and accelerating development with additional resources to address a
broader clinical market.”
About Brainlab
Brainlab, headquartered in Munich, develops, manufactures and markets
software-driven medical technology, enabling access to advanced, less
invasive patient treatments.
Core products center on information-guided surgery, radiosurgery,
precision radiation therapy, digital operating room integration, and
information and knowledge exchange. Brainlab technology powers
treatments in radiosurgery and radiotherapy as well as numerous surgical
fields including neurosurgery, orthopedic, ENT, CMF, spine and trauma.
Privately held since its formation in Munich, Germany in 1989, Brainlab
has more than 12,850 systems installed in over 100 countries. Brainlab
employs almost 1,400 people in 18 offices worldwide, including more than
420 research and development engineers, who form a crucial part of the
product development team.
About Medineering
Medineering, headquartered in Munich, develops, manufactures and markets
an application-specific and convenient robotic portfolio. The portfolio
consists of the Medineering Positioning Arm and compact
application-specific robots assisting surgeons in complex anatomical
regions. Dr. Maximilian Krinninger and Dr. Stephan Nowatschin founded
Medineering in June 2014. The startup has grown rapidly and the young
and international team consists of highly specialized robotic engineers,
marketing experts and regulatory specialists.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005430/en/