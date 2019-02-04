Brainpower for Rent: Xylem Rental Solutions makes its debut

Most extensive expertise, capabilities and portfolio in water technology industry

Rye Brook, New York - Jan. 31, 2019 - In a move designed to bring the company's global leadership in engineered water technologies to the growing rental market, Xylem is presenting a new approach and look to its dedicated rental solutions business. Xylem's deep application knowledge and unrivaled family of pump and ancillary equipment brands deliver unparalleled value to virtually all industries and utilities. Xylem Rental Solutions boasts a fleet with the broadest range of sizes and configurations, also renting specialty products and systems that are not available from other companies.

'An ever-increasing number of industries are considering renting pumps and related equipment to efficiently and cost effectively run their operations,' said Gregg Leslie, Director Rental Market Development, Americas. 'Whether our customers require fast-track temporary emergency response, or reliable, long-term operation, the depth of our expertise and breadth of our fleet will help them solve every water challenge, from the basic to the most complex.'

Xylem designs and manufactures all its own equipment, including proven brands such as Godwin, Flygt, Goulds Water Technology, AC Fire Pump and MJK. This technological authority enables the company to customize and optimize its rental solutions to help customers solve complex water problems across numerous industries and applications, including:

· Agriculture · Marine · Commercial Buildings · Mining · Construction · Municipal · Dewatering · Oil & Gas · Environmental · Power Utilities · Industrial · Tunneling

Beyond specializing in the design and installation of rental solutions, Xylem provides holistic project management services and highly responsive customer support, ensuring minimal downtime, and greater efficiency, reliability and peace of mind.

'The days of using multiple suppliers for a single project are waning fast. Industry professionals want a partnership where they can get all their specific water challenges met from a single supplier, who also has the know-how and support services to back those system solutions up,' Leslie said. 'It's a Xylem capability that we're excited to be offering and committed to expanding.'

For more information about Xylem Rental Solutions, visit www.xylem.com/RentalSolutions.

Request a quote here.

