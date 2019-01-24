Bramble Hospitality : Officially Debuts Briar Barn Inn

ROWLEY, Mass., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramble Hospitality, the seasoned team behind Willowdale Estate, are thrilled to officially announce that sister property Briar Barn Inn is now open in historic Rowley, Massachusetts. Briar Barn Inn offers guests a distinctive farmhouse experience with 30 custom-boutique guestrooms. A wellness spa and a 100-seat restaurant in a custom post-and-beam barn will debut in late February 2019. Briar Barn Inn is located at 101 Main Street in Rowley.

Briar Barn Inn is a joint venture between artist Charlotte Forsythe and her husband, architect Gerald Fandetti, along with their daughter Briar Rose Forsythe. Briar established Willowdale Estate as one of the area's most sought-after wedding and events destinations and is also the owner and founder of Bramble Hospitality, the operator of Briar Barn Inn. The four-acre full-service property is the first of its kind in the area, bringing dining, weddings, overnight retreats, and a spa to one dynamic property.

Briar Barn Inn blends refined and rustic charm with contemporary finishes to complement the architecture of the neighboring historic district. Guests are greeted into Briar Barn Inn by a 1901 refurbished Victorian farmhouse that leads into the development. The newly constructed two-story inn is designed to reflect a comfortable and warm village, with each wing inspired by one of the three themes on property – farm house, market house, and woodlands. Architectural highlights include a beautiful silo reflective of a historic farm house and a prominent tower in the woodlands' wing. Each theme also boasts its own color palate, garden design, and décor details.

"We were inspired by the classic architecture of New England, and the beautiful neighboring buildings and farmhouses in the historic district of Rowley provided the perfect location to bring Briar Barn Inn to life," says architect and developer Gerald Fandetti. "When you're at Briar Barn Inn, there's a feeling that you're a part of this small village, and we really wanted the design of the inn to capture that feeling. The three wings, each with their own architectural style and colors, come together in the courtyard to create this town square that is picturesque New England."

Upon entering the inn is an inviting and relaxing space with design details that seamlessly blend timeless antiques and contemporary pieces. The lobby boasts an intimate gathering area with a cozy fireplace lined by custom bookshelves filled with board games and classic reads. The staircases are outfitted with antique newel posts and custom balusters that reflect the level of craftsmanship of the project, while paying homage to the historic community. The vintage artwork within the property is carefully curated by Jay and Kate Forsythe Designs to reflect and emulate the feelings of escaping to a woodland oasis, pastoral sanctuary, and nautical haven. Guests will enjoy airy and serene accommodations with high ceilings and large windows that fill the rooms with natural light. Each guestroom boasts a private in-room gas fireplace, a blend of antique and contemporary furnishings, plush bedding with SFERRA and FRETTE Fine linens, and modern comforts including a hideaway entertainment cabinet, complimentary wi-fi, and a mini-fridge stocked with local beers, spirits, and non-GMO snacks. Each bathroom is outfitted in stylish black and white farmhouse tile floors, a soaking tub, and separate shower.

Adjacent to the inn is the spa at Briar Barn Inn, which will offer a variety of services including manicures, soak pedicures, facials, waxing, and makeup application. Using organic and natural products including Ilike Organic Skincare and Zoya nail polish, the spa at Briar Barn Inn will welcome the public and inn guests. An intimate lagoon-style outdoor pool will debut on property in spring 2019.

At the far end of the property is the highly-anticipated full-service restaurant, Grove at Briar Barn Inn, set to open in late February 2019. Gerald Fandetti joined forces with Vermont Timber Works to create the picturesque white post-and-beam barn that epitomizes New England craftmanship with exposed beams, hardwood floors, an open floorplan with 35-foot high ceilings, and a tin roof. The barn houses the 100-seat restaurant, two bars, and private dining and event spaces. Bramble Hospitality Executive Chef Ben Lightbody will offer a menu of approachable but refined dishes showcasing the best local ingredients from regional farms and purveyors. Grove at Briar Barn Inn will boast an expansive patio for alfresco dining as well as an outdoor firepit area with sweeping views of the property's beautiful landscape.

"We are so thrilled to introduce Briar Barn Inn and welcome guests to this property that is truly a passion project for the entire Bramble Hospitality team," says owner Briar Forsythe. "The town of Rowley and this area of New England is such a beautiful and peaceful place, and we think guests are really going to enjoy visiting and exploring the area and all that this property has to offer. We look forward to debuting Grove in early 2019, with a sophisticated yet approachable menu that will reflect only the best ingredients and flavors of the region. There's something for everyone to enjoy at Briar Barn Inn."

For more information on Briar Barn Inn and the debut of Grove at Briar Barn Inn, visit www.briarbarninn.com or follow on social media @BriarBarnInn.

About Briar Barn Inn

Briar Barn Inn offers guests a distinctive farmhouse experience with 30 custom boutique rooms, a holistic spa, and 100-seat restaurant in a picturesque barn, perfect for weddings and private events. The property combines casual elegance and rustic comfort, making for all the essential elements that goes into memorable weddings, business events, celebrations, or a unique New England getaway. The full-service restaurant set to debut early 2019 will be open year-round to guests of the Inn and neighbors alike, serving local seasonal ingredients from North Shore farms and purveyors. Located on the Essex Coastal Scene Byway, Briar Barn Inn is just a short drive from the North Shore's popular destination spots. Briar Barn Inn is located at 101 Main Street in Rowley, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.briarbarninn.com or follow along @BriarBarnInn on social media.

About Bramble Hospitality Group

Led by hospitality veteran Briar Forsythe, Bramble Hospitality Group owns and operates Willowdale Estate and Briar Barn Inn. Bramble Hospitality is dedicated to great food, beautiful surroundings, and exceptional service. Mastering these three elements can transform any moment into a magical experience. Our seasoned team is driven by an authentic desire to make every Bramble occasion unique and memorable – with hospitality from the heart. For more information, please visit www.willowdaleestate.com and www.briarbarninn.com.

