Bramshill Investments Expands Its Investment Team and Assets

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments, an award winning investment management firm, is excited to announce that Ara Balabanian has joined its Investment Team as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager specializing in Structured Products. Mr. Balabanian will join Senior Portfolio Manager, Paul van Lingen, in the firm's Newport Beach Office to assist in the management of the Bramshill Structured Products Fund that was formally launched in the fall of 2018 as well as supporting the current Structured Products assets under management. "We are very excited to have Ara join the Bramshill team. His more than 18 years of experience in Structured Products of all types will help us continue to expand our investment capabilities, knowledge and investment mandates here in Newport Beach." Said, Mr. van Lingen, Senior Managing Director.

Mr. Balabanian will be specializing in all Structured Product sectors (MBS/ABS/CMBS) that the firm invests in. He is a Portfolio Manager and member of the firm's Investment Team. His primary focus will be investment management of the Hedge Fund and the firm's other Structured Product mandates. Previously, Mr. Balabanian held positions as a Director at RBS and Performance Trust Capital Partners as well as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs. His background is in Structured Finance with specific expertise in underwriting and originating mortgage backed, commercial mortgage backed and asset backed securitizations as well as arranging asset based financings, structured sales and advisory services.

Bramshill Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm's core investment strategy was spun out of an investment strategy run at GLG Partners and has a proven track record of over ten years with an absolute return objective. Today, Bramshill Investments has approximately $2.3 billion in assets under management.

